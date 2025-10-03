The Buffalo Bills look to extend their home-game winning streak against division rivals when the team takes on the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Bills have won 11 straight games against AFC East opponents in Buffalo. It’s the longest streak since the Tom Brady-led Patriots racked up 17 consecutive wins.

But Buffalo’s defense could once again be compromised by injuries. Both Ed Oliver and Matt Milano are listed as questionable for Week 5, according to the team’s Friday injury report.

Oliver and Milano were ruled out early for the Bills’ Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. But both players logged limited practices during the week, earning the questionable tag.

Oliver has been sidelined by an ankle injury since Week 1. The veteran defensive lineman dominated in the season opener, recording six solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He also stuffed three runs in Buffalo’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills await key defenders’ return from injury

Milano suffered a pectoral injury during Week 2’s drubbing of the New York Jets. The All-Pro linebacker was ruled out against the Miami Dolphins and missed his second-straight game last week. Milano was solid in the Bills’ first two matchups, racking up nine total tackles and a sack.

Buffalo remains undefeated after knocking out the Saints 31-19 last Sunday. Despite the injuries, the Bills boast the ninth-ranked overall defense in football. However, the team has been far more effective against the pass than the run.

The Bills have the NFL’s top-ranked passing defense, allowing just 125.8 yards per game through the air. But the team is 31st against the run, giving up a generous 164.3 rushing yards per contest. All four of Buffalo’s opponents this season have reached at least 100 yards on the ground.

Getting Oliver and Milano back on the field should help even out Sean McDermott’s defense. However, it’s unclear if either will be able to play against New England.

The Bills and Patriots square off on Sunday night in Week 5. The showdown will feature Stefon Diggs’ return to Buffalo for the first time since the team traded him after the 2023 season. Diggs made four Pro Bowls in four years with the Bills. While Sunday marks his return to Orchard Park, Diggs did face his former team as a member of the Texans last season. However, that game took place in Houston.