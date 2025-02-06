The Chicago Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, making him the seventh-highest paid head coach in the NFL. Johnson is expected to work with quarterback Caleb Williams and improve the Bears' 32nd ranked offense.

Johnson met with players at the Bears’ facilities and left an interesting first impression. “I was left with being scared,” wideout DJ Moore admitted via Up & Adams on X. “He said ‘Be comfortable being uncomfortable,’” Moore explained. When asked if fans should like that, he quickly replied, “you should.”

That message probably wasn’t meant to instill fear. But whatever works. First-year wideout Rome Odunze had a different takeaway. “I liked his intensity. I thought he brought a level of intensity that was inspiring… I think he’s going to bring that to the organization and team as a whole and I think that’s what we need,” Odunze said.

Can Ben Johnson fix the Bears’ offense?

Johnson was one of the most coveted head coaching candidates in this hiring cycle and the Bears landed him. Johnson has acknowledged that Williams played a large role in his decision to take the job in Chicago. The Bears selected Williams first overall in the 2024 draft. The rookie passer put together a decent first season, throwing for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he led the league with 68 sacks and the Bears went 5-12. Still, Johnson sees the potential in Williams and the offense.

Moore completed his second season in Chicago as a dependable weapon for Williams. He had 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns. The seven-year veteran just missed posting his fifth career 1,000-yard season in 2024 and he should thrive in Johnson’s system with Williams under center.

Moore appeared surprised when he learned Johnson was making $13 million a year as the Bears' head coach, saying, “Shoot, that’s a lot of money.” But after dealing with less than adequate coaching during his Bears tenure, Moore acknowledged, “When you find the right person to lead the team and the right mindset, money isn’t an object.”

The Bears were clearly convinced they had found the right person. The team hired Johnson without an in-person interview, as they were eager to lock down the 38-year-old coach.