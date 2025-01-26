After earning the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are in a sticky situation due to the contract they gave quarterback Deshaun Watson. With off-the-field controversies, poor play, and severe injuries riddling his time with the Browns, the team could try to find a way to acquire new talent via trades. While there could be many, many trade targets for the Browns in this upcoming offseason, there are some that make more sense than others.

Now, with rumors surrounding Myles Garrett and his potential wishes to get traded away, the Browns could avoid rebuilding by being active in trades.

The focal point around Garrett's reason for debating the idea of being traded is he doesn't want to be a part of a team that's rebuilding. Given his talent as a pass rusher in the NFL, he's spent eight seasons with the Browns, possibly wasting his abilities as one of the best defenders in the modern NFL.

So, these could be the trades that keep Garrett happy enough to stay in Cleveland for the 2025 season.

Browns should trade for Jets WR Garrett Wilson

After trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills midway through the 2024 regular season, their top receiver was Jerry Jeudy.

Not that Jeudy isn't a talented receiver, but it's fair to say he might not be the best No. 1 option for a team struggling in the passing game.

As the 11th-worst passing game in the NFL in 2024, the Browns clearly need something on offense to help catalyze their air attack.

With running back Nick Chubb likely to be 100% in 2025 after a severe knee injury kept him off the field for most of 2023 and seven games of 2024, their ground game will be just fine — as long as he doesn't become a free agent.

However, their passing game could remain stagnant without any moves made to their receiving corps.

Aside from Jeudy, here's the layout of the Browns' receiver room:

David Bell (IR)

Kaden Davis

Elijah Moore

James Proche II

Jamari Thrash

Cedric Tillman (IR)

Michael Woods II

Of that group, the better backup options — aside from Elijah Moore — are both on IR.

So, the idea of bringing in Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets should be one of the Browns' top trade targets, as his name has been among rumors to be traded.

As one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, Wilson's production in the league doesn't completely match up.

With poor quarterback play during his time with the Jets, a change of scenery could be what Wilson needs to reach his true potential.

Considering quarterback play is a reason for Wilson's slow start in the NFL, wouldn't that make the Browns a poor choice for him to get traded to?

Well, that would be true, unless the Browns can pull off this second trade.

Saints QB Derek Carr should be Browns' trade target

With Watson's future with the Browns a mystery, there is a belief that he won't be ready for the 2025 season after tearing his Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This was the second time Watson tore his right Achilles tendon, making the surgery a bit more difficult than the first time.

And with a more difficult surgery comes a more difficult rehab.

Now, something that makes Watson's situation tough to manage is the amount of money the Browns guaranteed him in his mega contract once being traded from the Houston Texans.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with every single penny guaranteed.

Looking back on it, maybe that wasn't the smartest move, but it was a move they made nonetheless.

As the Browns look to resolve the mess Watson's contract made, Derek Carr could be a great bridge quarterback for Cleveland.

Sure, Carr probably isn't the best option out there, but he would be inexpensive, and he's talented enough, alongside the Browns' run game and defense.

While the Browns owe Watson a large chunk of cash over the next couple of years, cutting him would be a perplexing choice.

But, considering the lack of high-end talent among quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, it could be smarter for the Browns to pass on a quarterback, draft Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick, and bring in a cheap veteran quarterback to bridge to their next long-term option.

And, if it's a cheap enough trade, the Browns should absolutely consider Carr as their bridge quarterback.

He likely won't wow the competition with elite talent, but he's solid enough to play a strong role as a leader of this offense — especially given the options on the table currently.

So, although they're slotted to draft with the No. 2 pick in 2025, these two trades could convert the Browns from being pretenders to being contenders in just one offseason.