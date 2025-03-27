Nearly every offseason rumor this year seems to involve the Cleveland Browns. In all likelihood, the team that owns the second overall pick will draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to be their franchise signal-caller. However, rumors have suggested that they are interested in trades for a lot of players around the league, including quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The veteran that most recently was rumored to Cleveland is Dak Prescott. It seems unlikely that the Cowboys would trade their quarterback, but is there a trade package that makes sense for both parties?

Browns trade proposal for Dak Prescott

Browns receive: Dak Prescott

Cowboys receive: Second overall pick, fourth-round pick, Greg Newsome

The internet went crazy as reports emerged about a potential Prescott-to-Cleveland deal on March 26. The report was quickly debunked, and it is likely far from a possibility, but perhaps the Browns can put together a trade package so stocked with talent and assets that the Cowboys would have no option but to accept. After all, Prescott's relationship with the Cowboys has always been somewhat up and down.

The Browns quarterback situation, as of now, is clearly a mess. The team is doing their diligence to make sure that they get the long-term answer to the spot correct. The current gunslingers on the depth chart are the recently traded for Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson. Pickett is probably best suited to be a backup, and Watson's tenure with the Browns has been a nightmare.

Their trade and the subsequent contract that they gave Watson are among the worst decisions in NFL history. His time in Cleveland has been riddled with off-the-field issues, injury problems, and inconsistent play. He even recently re-ruptured his achilles tendon, meaning he will likely be out for the 2025 season. Because of his massive contract, the team would likely need to trade Watson before making a move on Prescott, another player tied to a big deal.

While unlikely to happen, a move for Prescott would be great for the Browns. Ward and Sanders have tons of potential, but considering the Tennessee Titans hold the first pick, the Browns don't get the pick of the litter. The only option with their pick might be their backup choice. Plus, there is no certainty with prospects. You do know what you are getting with Prescott, though.

Prescott now has nine seasons as a starter under has belt. He has thrown for 31,437 career yards and 213 touchdowns, regularly toeing the line between being elite and mediocre along the way. The quarterback had a down season in 2024, only racking up 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Franchise quarterbacks aren't easy to come by, so this trade would cost the Browns a lot, including their second overall pick. That is a pretty penny to pay, considering the team has been pick-depleted for years due to the Watson trade. If the Browns think that this is the deal that can get them over the hump, though, then they would need to accept it. After all, the team is in win-now mode now that they have re-signed Myles Garrett and promised their star defensive end that they will compete for Super Bowls soon.

Would the Cowboys consider trading Dak Prescott?

The Cowboys are invested in Prescott for the long run, so any trade involving him is highly unlikely. Still, things haven't always been smooth sailing between Dallas' organization and their relationship with the quarterback. They'd have to at least consider this offer from the Browns, considering it includes the second-overall pick.

That pick would allow the Cowboys to replace Prescott with a much younger option. Considering it is looking more and more likely like Ward will be the first pick, that would allow the Cowboys to draft Sanders. Sanders is, of course, the son of Deion Sanders. The elder Sanders is one of the best NFL players ever and had a productive stint with the Cowboys before he coached Shedeur at Colorado. There were even whispers about the Cowboys hiring Deion as their head coach before they settled on Brian Schottenheimer.

Of all of the potential fits for the Colorado product, the Cowboys just make too much sense. The future first-rounder, assuming the team would select Sanders, isn't the only asset/player the Cowboys would receive in this trade, though. The Cowboys could likely squeeze even more draft capital out of the Browns, and the original Prescott-to-Cleveland report suggested Greg Newsome could be on the move, too. Newsome is an elite cornerback and would give the Cowboys the best cornerback trio in the league. Ball-hawking stars Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland are also on the roster.

Moving on from Prescott wouldn't be easy, but there are a number of reasons to do so. The quarterback is now 31 years old, so his best days might be in the rearview mirror. Additionally, injury issues are becoming more of a problem for the Mississippi State product, and he certainly doesn't come at a cheap price tag.

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million deal ahead of last season. It is the largest contract in terms of average annual value in NFL history. Finding a cheaper replacement would allow for financial investments at other holes on the roster. Prior to the Cowboys agreeing to that massive deal, they seemed hesitant to invest in Prescott long-term, which resulted in him not being paid until just before the start of the regular season. During the majority of his tenure, Jerry Jones has always seemed to be looking for a potential replacement/upgrade. Perhaps the Cowboys owner would think he'd get that in this hypothetical trade.