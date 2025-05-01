The Dallas Cowboys knew what position they needed to target in the draft. And when they missed out on their No. 1 choice, it opened the door for draft mistakes. Here are the Cowboys' three biggest mistakes in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Holding nine picks and needing upgrades at the wide receiver and running back positions, the Cowboys drafted two running backs. But neither came high in the draft, and one was a seventh-round throwaway pick. And they didn't grab a wide receiver.

So the Cowboys will need to work for a trade partner or try to find the answer on the depleted free-agent market. Here’s a look at their misfires.

Mistake No. 1: Cowboys passed on too many skill players

Okay, the Cowboys got a good lineman. And Tyler Booker may be just what they need for the interior of the line. However, here’s a list of skill players they decided weren’t worthy of that pick:

Tyler Warren, TE, (Colts)

Emeka Egbuka, WR (Buccaneers)

Omarion Hampton, RB (Chargers)

Matthew Golden, WR (Packers)

That’s a lot of talent that won’t be wearing the star.

When Round 2 came, they got a good edge rusher in Donovan Ezeiruaku. And that actually may be their best pick. But still, they left skill on the table:

Tre Harris, WR (Chargers)

Jack Bech, WR (Raiders)

R.J. Harvey, RB (Broncos)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team will address the receiver position as the year moves forward, according to nfl.com.

“It definitely was a big-time thought, but the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we've got on campus,” Jones said, via the team's official transcript. “I'm looking at the same sheet maybe you got in front of you that I have in front of me, and it shows our No. 114 pick trade to Carolina for Jonathan Mingo. Well, we've obviously known that.

“My point is that (Cowboys EVP) Stephen (Jones) says it best, it's a year-round deal, but we don't have to be through at receiver in any way. So I'm just giving you the benefit of the mentality there. But definitely the idea that we could, if the opportunity comes up, if we want to, can address this in free agency.”

Yes, the Cowboys grabbed a pair of running backs in the draft. They selected Jaydon Blue in the fifth round and Phil Mafah in Round 7. But it’s hard to imagine either of those being a home-run pick.

However, Blue is intriguing because of the Texas product’s 4.38 time in the 40 during the combine. He could be a situational pass catcher out of the backfield despite his lack of overall experience, according to nfl.com.

“Blue played behind very good backs, so his carry count is lower, but he clearly has talent,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a narrow-hipped, linear runner with good speed to threaten wide and attack downfield out of the backfield. He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles.

“Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a ‘change-of-pace slasher,' his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.”

Mistake No. 2: Cowboys didn’t trade up for Tetairoa McMillan or Ashton Jeanty

Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan seemed like a perfect fit opposite CeeDee Lamb. The limitations in McMillan’s game wouldn’t be as critical with a big dog like Lamb on the other side.

Carolina got McMillan at No. 8, and who knows if the Cowboys made an offer? It stands to reason the Panthers might have given their spot to the Cowboys if the pot had been sweetened enough.

Another option for Dallas would have been unloading the draft bank vault and getting to fifth pick. It’s hard to imagine them getting to No. 4 because the Patriots desperately needed a lineman and apparently had their heart set on Will Campbell. (They should have picked Armand Membou). But perhaps the Cowboys could have convinced the Browns to make another trade.

Cleveland might not have been married to Mason Graham at No. 5 and might have been willing to take Dallas’ No. 1 pick in 2026. The Browns already own great stock in that draft, which will be quarterback-rich.

Whatever the Cowboys needed to do to get Ashton Jeanty, they should have done it. Instead, they will likely watch him become a superstar with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mistake No. 3: Cowboys passed on Jaylin Noel in Round 3

Perhaps the Cowboys wind up being okay with cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. It’s possible he will bounce back nicely from the torn ACL that limited him to three games in 2024.

However, Jaylin Noel could have been a nightmare for teams who focused too hard on wrapping up Lamb. He can run, according to espn.com.

“Noel stood out the week of the Senior Bowl and had an excellent combine workout with a 4.38 40-yard dash,” Steve Muench wrote. “He impresses on tape, tracks the deep ball well, and takes the top off the coverage. That speed makes him a threat to pull away after the catch.

“Noel tempos his routes and accelerates out of breaks. He knows how to attack zone looks and has the burst to get to his spots quickly. He makes contested catches even though he's an undersized receiver with short arms.”