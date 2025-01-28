While Brian Schottenheimer began the process of trying to reinvent the wheel, Jerry Jones dumped an ice bucket on Jason Witten’s NFL coaching plans. Then Jones went off the deep end, raising eyebrows with an extraordinarily bizarre “glory hole” comment about the anger of fans.

Jones delivered the comment, according to a post on X by Jeff Kolb.

Add it to the Jerryisms bingo card. Jerry Jones when I asked how the reaction of Cowboys fans makes him feel: “There's a very low percentage of this that is smiles and glory holes. Very low percentage.” #DallasCowboys #jerryjones

In case you’re thinking Jones might have been misquoted, here’s the video — in all of its “glory.”

Such are the 2025 Dallas Cowboys and their odd owner.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not very popular these days

Jones has been pushed on the defensive with the latest hire of Schottenheimer, according to usatoday.com.

“I know I get my proverbial (expletive) kicked over needing people in my comfort zone,” Jones said. “Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don’t think I can’t operate out of my comfort zone, you’re so wrong it’s unbelievable. This is as big a risk you can take, as big a risk as you can take — no head-coaching experience.

“Let me share something with you. With all of that, you just heard him reference his osmosis, his family. Anybody in this room that doesn't believe the apple doesn't go far from the tree has missed it someplace down the road. Especially if there was an effort to make it that way. And there was an effort.”

Jones dove further into the Cowboys rabbit hole, calling Schottenheimer a 50-year-old “puppy.”

“How often do you have a chance to take advantage of all of that at 50 years old, which is a puppy?” Jones said. “Yet he’s had 25 years being around the kinds of things he’s going to draw from. I like his package. I like that experience.”

Still, Jones owns the Cowboys and what he says, goes.