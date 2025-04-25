Despite rumors that the Dallas Cowboys may trade up in hopes of drafting running back Ashton Jeanty last night, they stood pat at No. 12 to take Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Now ahead of the second round, team CEO Stephen Jones is saying that trades may still happen.

Stephen Jones' father, team owner Jerry Jones, previously said the Cowboys were in talks for two trades. Stephen Jones said despite holding on to their original first-round pick, the pair of trades is still available to Dallas.

“Jerry Jones said Tuesday that the Cowboys were working on two ‘pretty substantive trades' that could happen before or after the draft,” The Athletic's Jon Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that those two things are still in play.

“‘I think those are things that could still be there after the draft. Sometimes those things have a way of sticking around. Sometimes they don't. We're always looking at ways to acquire players.'”

Fans have been crying out for the Cowboys to select a running back, in particular after one of the worst rushing attacks in the entire NFL in 2024. Some hoped that Dallas would trade up from No. 12 into the Top 5, potentially in order to draft Jeanty, who nearly broke the single-season FBS rushing record this past season at Boise State.

Unfortunately for those fans, the Cowboys did not execute a trade, and Jeanty wound up going at No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fortunately, if the Cowboys are interested in drafting a running back with the 44th overall pick, they very well may have quite a few options. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are projected as two of the best remaining backs in the draft, in addition to the likes of Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, and Arizona State bruiser Cam Skattebo.

Dallas could also use another wide receiver or two as well, which may make them opt for someone like Jayden Higgins or even his speedy Iowa State teammate Jaylin Noel, both of whom are among the Top 5 best wideouts left on the board before the start of Round 2.

The Cowboys are set to pick at No. 44 and No. 76 tonight in the NFL Draft.