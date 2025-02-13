Some fear change, while others welcome it. Change can be nerve-wracking, or it can be exciting. The Dallas Cowboys are going through a period of ‘change' for the first time since before the pandemic. The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy after the season, and the team promoted Brian Schottenheimer to take his place. This change brought about mixed feelings among Dallas fans, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — a powerful figure, at that — is excited for his team's new head coach.

“Super excited for him, this opportunity,” Prescott said Tuesday, as reported by Nick Shook of NFL.com. “Obviously, I've worked with him for the last couple of years; understanding the type of coach is, the type of man he is, the way that he approaches the game.

“I think the best way to exemplify that is the son of a legendary football coach. He's not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it, kind of old-fashioned. Looking forward to the grind and some things that we're gonna do and he's gonna add. Excited for him. I know he's ready for it.”

Prescott, embarking on his 10th season with the Cowboys, has worked under the direction of Schottenheimer — the team's former offensive coordinator — the last two seasons. And, as the Dallas signal caller mentioned above, Schottenheimer comes from a football background. Brian's father, the late Marty Schottenheimer, was an NFL head coach for 21 seasons, serving at the helms of the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, and San Diego Chargers.

Schottenheimer is assembling his coaching staff. The Cowboys hired former Arizona Cardinals coach Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator. And Ken Dorsey joined the staff earlier this week as their pass-game specialist.

Prescott inked a $240-million deal with the Cowboys before the start of the 2024 season. Unfortunately, he was limited to just eight games last year with a hamstring injury. If the Cowboys plan to change their offensive outlook for 2025, they are going to need Prescott to get back on the field. And if he can get his good health back, it sounds like he is ready to go to work for his new head coach.