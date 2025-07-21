The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 season. Now the Cowboys are hopeful that head coach Brian Schottenheimer can lead them to success during the 2025 season. Dallas appears set to have one of their best players present as their training camp begins later today.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made a bold prediction about Micah Parsons ahead of Cowboys training camp, which kicks off on Monday.

“I'm sure Micah Parsons will get paid, but it doesn't seem like anything is imminent there,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have had conversations surrounding a long-term contract extension. [It] would no doubt make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.”

Rapoport also confirmed that Parsons is expected to be at Cowboys training camp despite his ongoing contract talks with the team.

“The Cowboys report today, expect Micah Parsons to be there,” Rapoport added. “No surprise, everyone has known for months that Parsons will be there. Will be on time, will be with his team. In fact, he is content to wait. We have seen several big-name edge players get paid this offseason from Myles Garrett, now T.J. Watt the latest [at] $41 million per year. Micah Parsons is set to make likely more than them.”

Rapoport also suggested that Lions star Aidan Hutchinson could be the next edge rusher to get paid. If that happens before Parsons get a new deal, he'll be in for even more money.

“Because Parsons is at the top of the market, he is fine waiting,” Rapoport concluded. “He knows his money is coming, he has already earned it.”

It still remains to be seen how much Parsons participates at practice without a long-term contract.

Tyler Smith sends clear message amid Cowboys contract uncertainty

Micah Parsons is not the only Cowboys player due a new contract.

Cowboys guard Tyler Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is due a massive contract extension after playing at such an elite level in Dallas.

Smith declared in a recent interview that he is more interested in getting back to work than negotiating a new contract.

“The only thing we can handle is the work,” Smith said. “Ultimately, we’re gonna play the Eagles in Week 1. That’s where my head is.”

The Cowboys can still use a fifth-year option on Smith, so he will likely be paid after Parsons.

Regardless, Smith will likely stay in Dallas for a long time.