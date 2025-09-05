The Denver Broncos will have to wait at least one more week for their new star linebacker's debut. After dealing with injury issues for most of the offseason, Dre Greenlaw will sit out of the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Denver ruled Greenlaw out with a quad injury on Friday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The reporter also noted that the Broncos removed receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and linebacker Nik Bonitto from their injury report.

Greenlaw's absence is somewhat of a confusing turn of events. After missing multiple practices, the 28-year-old returned to the field on Aug. 12. Bonitto missed practice on the same day due to a foot injury. Yet, three weeks later, their inverse trajectories have reversed, with Greenlaw sitting out and Bonitto active for Week 1.

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Broncos in free agency after six successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The former fifth-round draft pick was trending toward becoming one of the best linebackers in the league before suffering an Achilles injury in Super Bowl LVIII that limited him to just two games in 2024.

Although Greenlaw has essentially missed two full seasons due to injuries, he has been an elite defender on the field. The Arkansas alum racked up 247 tackles during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Broncos' 2025 defense with Dre Greenlaw injury

The Broncos' losing Greenlaw for Week 1 is a substantial blow, but they are still expected to be a premier defensive team in 2025. Denver boasted one of the best defensive units in 2024 and only improved over the offseason.

The Broncos were one of the best defenses against the pass in 2025 based on an elite pass-rush and a dominant secondary. They return their top five sack leaders from the 2024 season, including Bonitto, whom they locked up with a four-year, $106 million extension over the offseason.

Denver also returns all five key players from its secondary, which was led by 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. The unit somehow got even stronger in the offseason, adding All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and standout rookie Jahdae Barron.

The Broncos' defense will be tested immediately in Week 1 by a revamped Titans offense. Denver will host Tennessee on Sunday and be the first team to test 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in his professional debut.