Running back Josh Jacobs wants to build the Green Bay Packers in his image. Well, perhaps that's not truly the case, but he hasn't been shy recently about making his suggestions on what the team needs to do this offseason.

It's not a bad thing either, what Jacobs has done as he's taken a tour of the media circuit in the week before Super Bowl 59. Jacobs is arguably the team's best offensive player and he's a player General Manager Brian Gutekunst paid handsomely to bring into Green Bay as a free agent last season.

What Jacobs says should carry a ton of weight, so when he went out and spoke to 97.3 The Game of Milwaukee on Wednesday and essentially called out the Packers' current wideout room — it was heard loud and clear.

“We've got a really young group of receivers; all can be really, really, really special,” Jacobs said. “But I think, personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already — somebody we know that's going to be a little more consistent.”

Not everyone loved Jacobs' message, but Dontayvion Wicks, if you don't like it, prove him wrong this offseason. It wasn't even that hard of a callout either, because Jacobs did say each of those wideouts is talented and can be great, and that's the truth.

Wicks is much like Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, though, in that consistency has been an issue. And let's not even get started with Christian Watson, who consistently has found himself injured and will be again in 2025.

Jacobs' desire for a true No. 1 wide receiver got a ton of buzz on the Packers' corner of the internet, but that wasn't the only position he thinks Gutekunst needs to address this offseason. In fact, it was just one of three needs he pointed out.

“We’re probably missing like two-three pieces. Once we get that, we’ll be alright, Jacobs said in a conversation with Pro Football Talk. “I think we need another defensive end. I think we need another defensive back.”

Jacobs then went on to discuss Green Bay's wideouts, which is what got all the attention.

The thing is, Jacobs is right. That's a tremendous assessment of the Packers' offseason needs. So with that in mind, here are the three players the Packers should get to fill those needs.

Myles Garrett could be Packers' new EDGE

Gutekunst recently revealed that he believes there needs to be a sense of “urgency' around the Packers this offseason and that it's time for them to get back to competing for and winning the Super Bowl.

That's a fun soundbite from the general manager, but now he has the opportunity to put his money where his mouth is.

Myles Garrett wants to be traded by the Cleveland Browns, and a generational pass-rusher like Garrett does not come around often.

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in his already legendary eight-season career, which averages out to 14.9 sacks per 17 games. Rashan Gary is the Packers' current best pass rusher and he's never gotten over 9.5 sacks in a season.

The need is obvious and the fit would be astronomical. So would be the trade that it would take to bring Garrett to Green Bay, but you don't win Super Bowls without taking that type of big swing.

Jahdae Barron could fill Packers' CB need in 2025 NFL Draft

Jacobs is right in pointing out that the Packers need some help in the secondary and especially at cornerback. Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are going to be perhaps the best one-two safety punch in the league last season, but the Packers' cornerback room leaves a lot to be desired.

Jaire Alexander can be a star when he's healthy, but he's never healthy and he may not even be back next season because the Packers could cut him and save some money.

Eric Stokes is a former first-round pick but he's set to be a free agent and he's probably not worth paying to come back. Keisean Nixon says he wants to be a CB1, but he's a slot corner at best and nothing more.

The Packers could go out and draft Jahdae Barron out of Texas with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft, though, and they'd be getting a potential star.

Barron has played at Texas for the past five seasons and he notched eight interceptions for the Longhorns, including five this past season.

It's time to bring Davante Adams back to Packers

Davante Adams is an old friend who has been putting hints out there that he may want to seek a reunion in Green Bay. Not only would he be reuniting with the Packers, but he'd also be reuniting with Jacobs, who played with him when they were both with the Las Vegas Raiders.

We already know Jacobs would love to see that happen.

“I think he's an amazing receiver and amazing person. Obviously, I would want to see what it would cost us, but I do think we have a spot for him,” Jacobs told Kay Adams regarding Adams.

Adams is currently still signed alongside his buddy Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets, and he is scheduled to make $35.6 million in each of the next two seasons. But none of that is guaranteed and the Jets are looking at a total rebuild in a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn.

The money is on Adams getting cut and then ending up somewhere else, so why not bring him back to the Packers and give Jordan Love the No. 1 wideout that we all (including Jacobs) know that he needs?