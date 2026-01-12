As the topic of conversation around the Green Bay Packers has been about the future of head coach Matt LaFleur, it has led to some players on the team endorsing the return of the 46-year-old. While rumors around the Packers and LaFleur will continue, there is one thing for certain: he has immense respect from his locker room, including star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Speaking to the media after Green Bay's season was over, to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card game, Parsons would be asked about LaFleur, saying a myriad of praises, including how the coach was “part of the reason” the player came here. He would go into how, if LaFleur is fired, there could be a point of regret.

“I've had my fair share of coaches and people around this league that I've been around, and Matt is one of the best guys and people – as a person – I've been around since I've been in this league,” Parsons said. “I reached out to him when I started seeing this, and I said, ‘Man, when I agreed to come here, you were part of the reason why I came here, I want you to be a part of this, and I love you. I think you're a great coach.'”

“You can get spoiled with good coaching and good people, and you don't realize it until they're gone. I don't want to be at that point where we realize, damn, we let such a great coach go,” Parsons continued.

Micah Parsons with a strong endorsement of Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “I reached out to him when I started seeing this and I said, ‘When I agreed to come here, you were part of the reason.’” pic.twitter.com/f8dNblb9Fc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 12, 2026

Article Continues Below

Packers' Micah Parsons defends Matt LaFleur on playoff loss to the Bears

With the rumors around LaFleur and the Packers swirling, it no doubt heightened after the team choked away their big lead to the Bears, leading to the wild-card loss. Parsons would not just blame LaFleur for the loss, even saying that “players have to have accountability.”

It remains to be seen if LaFleur remains the head coach, as it's been reported that the Packers are working to retain him after finishing 9-7-1, putting them second in the NFC North.