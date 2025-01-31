With all of the online discourse since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game, there's another fighter entering the ring. Days after the game, thunder is still shaking. This time, it's from the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes. On her Instagram story, Mahomes reposted a graphic from Starcade Media, showing off a stat that refutes some of the reffing allegations.

“We can stay with false narratives or discuss this,” Mitch Holthus of Starcade Media said. “KC was 17th in %of scoring drives that were aided by a penalty for a first down on such drives in regular season. Number 1? Wait for it … Buffalo 33% of scoring drives were aided by penalty for a first down on 86 scoring drives.”

As some fans are aware already, the officiating of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills has been under scrutiny after Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ruled short on a fourth-and-1 late in the game.

While many believed the ball crossed the line to gain for Allen to have picked up a new set of downs, the refs disagreed.

Even after Sean McDermott challenged it, giving referees another chance to review the play, they upheld the decision.

Although many point to the refs after this loss, Holthus pointed out a fact that refuted the claim that referees help the Chiefs win.

Sometimes, social media goes into a frenzy over how the Chiefs win — but, statistically — the Bills were helped out by officials more than the Chiefs were, according to Holthus.

Now, while the Allen call was questionable, it's hard to argue against Mahomes and the Chiefs' greatness up to this point.

Some of it is valid criticism, but a lot of it is also winner's fatigue: The collective exhaustion of watching the same teams win over and over.

It happens in all sports.

One team is really good and in the championship a lot, and it bothers the fans of the other teams who don't support that specific team.

Recently in the NFL, it was the New England Patriots. Eventually, people get frustrated when other teams consistently win besides their own, and it causes some fans to loathe them.

It's not necessarily fair to the teams winning, but it's a reality that's playing out currently with the Chiefs.

Instead of it being potentially exciting for the Chiefs to be the first-ever team to three-peat, fans are arguing a game that's nearly a week old.

Sure, it's understandable to be frustrated at the time, but from Mahomes and his wife's perspective, it's more than likely an annoying thing to hear everywhere they turn.