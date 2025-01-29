The Kansas City Chiefs have felt like an inevitability to win it all over the past several seasons. Kansas City is just one win away from completing an NFL-first three-peat of Super Bowl victories. That has led some fans to suggest that the NFL is rigged in favor of the Chiefs. One former player and NFL analyst recently hit back at that idea.

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III posted en epic rant on social media in defense of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The NFL is not rigged and the refs aren’t cheating for the Kansas City Chiefs,” RG3 posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “STOP COMPLAINING AND WHINING ABOUT IT. Your favorite team just isn’t good enough to beat the Chiefs in the championship rounds of the game.”

RG3 then backed up his statement with a few statistics to really drive it home.

He wrote that the Chiefs are tied for the most offensive holding calls in the NFL in 2024 with 31. He also noted that Kansas City received the second fewest unnecessary roughness calls in their favor during the regular season, getting only two.

RG3 also addressed a possible “Mahomes bias” with another statistic. 32 of the 61 penalties against the Chiefs during their last nine playoff games happened when Mahomes was not on the field. It seems like RG3 is suggesting that the split of penalties is 50-50 and therefore not biased in either direction.

RG3's defense of the NFL may not be bulletproof, but his conclusion is still sound. There is no proof that the NFL is rigged.

RG3's recommendation for teams playing the Chiefs during the playoffs

Robert Griffin III has a simple message for teams that cannot handle the Chiefs during the NFL.

RG3 said that teams simply need to play disciplined football just like the Chiefs do.

“I have seen some in the playoffs-based stats that truly amount to the Chiefs being a more disciplined and fundamentally sound team than their more aggressive counterparts trying to knock them off,” Griffin III said.

In a sense, RG3 is saying that it is not so much that the Chiefs are consistently beating other teams. Instead, he's suggesting that other teams commit too many unforced errors and end up beating themselves as a result.

“At the end of the day if you want to beat the Chiefs, you have to stop beating yourself and committing league backed and reviewed penalties in the championship moments of the game,” Griffin III concluded.

The narrative around the NFL being rigged for the Chiefs will likely intensify around Super Bowl 59.