With the 2025 NFL offseason underway, the New England Patriots have a lot of work to do under new head coach Mike Vrabel. In 2024, the Patriots ended with a 4-13 record, replicating their 2023 season that earned them the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, with expectations rising under Vrabel, well-known Patriots fan Bill Simmons gave New England the blueprint on how to attack the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I want Abdul Carter or Mason Graham for NE. Make the DL a strength. Splurge on an LT + Higgins in free agency,” Simmons wrote. “Best-case: Ward/Sanders go 1-2, Hunter to NYG … Carter to NE at 4 aka McGinest 2.0. If Ward/Hunter/Carter go 1-2-3 — NE swaps 4 w/ LV for 6 + a pick, takes Graham.”

Now, while this wasn't how the PFF Mock Draft Simulator envisioned the Patriots draft going, Simmons has his eyes on one of the best prospects of the entire 2025 NFL Draft class: Abdul Carter.

He also has his eyes on potential free agent receiver Tee Higgins, who could be a helpful weapon for quarterback Drake Maye.

Well, that's one of the outcomes Simmons is hopeful for.

The other outcome — that doesn't include Carter — is for the Patriots to trade down with the Las Vegas Raiders, then draft LSU's Will Campbell to help give Maye some protection in the pocket.

Although Maye didn't play an entire season in 2024, he got sacked 34 times, averaging almost three sacks per start.

Looking at Caleb Williams — who started all 17 games — he was sacked 68 times, leading the entire NFL. And when averaging out his sacks per start, he averaged exactly four sacks per game.

So, Maye hasn't taken the same beating as Williams, but if the Patriots don't add to their protection in free agency, there must be some urgency to addressing the offensive line issues.

Not only is Vrabel aware of these issues on the offensive line, but he's ready to attack it, making the Patriots a better football team in doing so.

Whether the Patriots get Simmons' dream draft class or not, New England has the opportunity to get a blue-chip prospect with their first-round pick.

They could — as Simmons expressed interest in — draft Carter or Campbell, building the trenches.

Or — if the Patriots want to give Maye some weapons on offense — they could draft an offensive weapon like Tetairoa McMillan or Travis Hunter, who could assist on defense, too.

Given their spot at the No. 4 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots could have their pick of the litter.

But, the Patriots following Bill Simmons' offseason blueprint wouldn't be a bad idea, either.