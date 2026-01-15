The New York Giants are beginning a new era in 2026. New York is closing in on John Harbaugh as their next head coach on what should be a huge five-year contract. Apparently one of Harbaugh's colleagues among the NFL's head coaching ranks helped him decide to join the Giants.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained how Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was involved in his decision to join the Giants.

“Andy Reid was part of this. So John really leaned on Andy Reid during this process. Even before Steve Bisciotti fired Harbaugh,” Russini said on Scoop City on Thursday. “John had reached out to Andy to have some conversations about should I step down if he wasn’t going to get fired? What does next look like? One, Andy Reid has always been a really good friend to John Harbaugh over the years, but of course, we all know what Andy did. Which was of course leave Philadelphia despite a lot of success and take his talents to Kansas City.”

Reid and Harbaugh have a long history together. Harbaugh coached under Reid in Philadelphia as special teams coordinator. The pair have been close ever since.

Reid is far from the only person to talk with Harbaugh about New York's head coaching role. Both Eli Manning and Brian Daboll reportedly reached out to Harbaugh to recommend the Giants earlier this week.

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh's deal with the Giants is not official yet. But he is expected to land a monster contract and gain plenty of control over the organization.

“His agent is involved now and we’re expected to see him paid on a five-year deal and most likely the highest-paid coach in football,” Russini added. “He’s up there. You know, he’s probably a little bit back and forth with Andy Reid.”

But Harbaugh is rumored to want more than just a huge contract. The legendary head coach apparently also wants a $10 million staff budget, as well as complete control over the roster and the option to pick his own general manager.

It will be fascinating to see how different the Giants look this fall with Harbaugh patrolling the sidelines.