The wife of Russell Wilson, Ciara, is hyped about the quarterback's New York Giants free agency signing.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the move. First, she posted an image of MetLife Stadium, the home of the Giants, with Jay-Z's “Already Home” playing over it. “Been here before,” she wrote, referencing the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl 48 win at the stadium. “Can't wait to do it again.”

Next, Ciara posted an image of Wilson in a New York Yankees jersey. He previously played for the Yankees' Double-A team, the Trenton Thunder, in 2018. She once again used a Jay-Z song for the post, this time the New York-themed “Empire State of Mind,” recorded with Alicia Keys. “New York State of Mind!” she wrote before calling Wilson her “greatest inspiration.”

It is hard to blame Ciara for her excitement. New York is the biggest sports market Wilson has played for in the NFL. Previously, he played for the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He now moves onto his third team since 2022, and Wilson will hope to turn the franchise around.

Russell Wilson's Giants free agency signing

On Tuesday, March 26, Wilson signed with the Giants in free agency. The signing came days after the Giants signed another quarterback, Jameis Winston, a former first-overall pick in the NFL Draft.

However, Wilson becomes the third quarterback on the team. He joins Winston and Tommy DeVito, who is heading into his third season with the team, in the quarterback room.

Wilson is coming off a one-year stint with the Steelers. While he did not start the year as the starting quarterback (Justin Fields started the first six games), Wilson led the team to the playoffs after taking the reins.

The Steelers made the playoffs despite losing their last four regular season games. They lost in the Wild Card Round to their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Previously, Wilson was a one-time Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks. They made it to another, losing to the New England Patriots in dramatic fashion.

He was traded to the Broncos ahead of the 2022 NFL season. After two seasons with the team, Wilson was released, resulting in him joining the Steelers.

The Giants are coming off an embarrassing 3-14 season under head coach Brian Daboll. The quarterback position has become a revolving door since Daniel Jones' benching and subsequent release.

Since Jones' departure, the Giants have had three quarterbacks, all within the last seven weeks of the 2024 season. DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle all threw passes for the team after Jones was released.

Now, Wilson brings a championship pedigree to the team that they have been longing for since Eli Manning retired. He will have to beat out Winston and DeVito for the starting job, though.