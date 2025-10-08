The New York Giants just keep on losing wide receivers. Two weeks ago, star wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with a knee injury. It was later revealed that Nabers suffered an ACL tear, ending the Giants star's 2025 season. New York was banking on Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton to carry the load without their superstar.

Unfortunately, Slayton also went down with an injury during the Giants' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. While it seems like the Giants star avoided a major injury, New York playing a Thursday Night game means that the wide receiver won't be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

“Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is not expected to play Thursday vs. Eagles, per sources,” Jeremy Fowler reports for ESPN. “Hamstring on a short week is tough. Will be out barring surprising uptick.”

Due to the short rest the Giants will have to prepare for the Eagles, it's unlikely they'll force the injured Slayton to play. He's one of their best pass-catchers this season, and playing hurt could only lead to more time missed down the road. New York is taking the hit this week in the hopes that Slayton won't miss more time this season.

Article Continues Below

Slayton has been relatively quiet this season, amassing just 166 yards through four games. Last season, the Giants wide receiver had just 573 yards and two touchdowns, numbers that are lower than 700+ yard output in the two seasons before that. That being said, he's one of their proven receivers, and losing him is a dangerous prospect against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Without Slayton, Robinson will be carrying most of the load in the passing attack. He'll be flanked by Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins, while Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger are thei Giants' tight ends.

The Giants are set to face off against the Eagles. Philly is coming off a surprising loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.