The New York Giants have had rotten injury luck so far this season. New York already lost Malik Nabers for the season with an ACL injury. They're also down a few other other players on defense. Thankfully, the Giants will be getting one of their offensive weapons back before a huge game against the Eagles.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy is off the injury report and should be good to go for Week 6, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tracy has not played since September 21st because of a shoulder injury. But now he is back and is another weapon for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The second-year running back was quiet during his first three games, only managing 22 carries for 68 yards. He also added eight receptions, but only turned those into 13 yards.

Perhaps the emergence of rookie Cam Skattebo could free the Giants up to use Tracy as a gadget player instead of a pure running back.

Meanwhile, the Giants have ruled out a handful of players ahead of Thursday Night Football.

New York will be without wide receiver Darius Slayton, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. They'll also miss linebackers Swayze Bozeman (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring).

Giants coming up on important crossroads ahead of Eagles TNF game

New York could really use a win after starting the season 1-4.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll hoped that benching Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart would spark something in his team. It did help lift the Giants over the Chargers, but did not get the job done against the Saints.

The loss of Malik Nabers is an important factor to consider, as it severely limits what New York can do on offense. That problem is further compounded by starting a rookie quarterback.

New York faces an almost impossible task against Philadelphia. While the Giants match up well against the Eagles on defense, it would be surprising to see their offense find any success.

Regardless of how Thursday Night Football turns out, the Giants need to figure out how to start stacking wins in a hurry. Otherwise there could be another regime change in New York before too long.

Giants vs. Eagles kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.