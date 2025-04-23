While the New York Giants seemingly filled out their quarterback depth chart in free agency over the past few months, team owner John Mara may decide to bring another QB to the Big Apple early in the NFL Draft.

Mara and the Giants have been desperately searching for their franchise quarterback since the retirement of Eli Manning, and the longtime owner reportedly could opt to use the No. 3 overall pick to try and take a swing at a QB.

“Just don't rule out Giants owner John Mara as a wild card — and that could lead to Shedeur Sanders in New York,” Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote.

‘Mara loved Josh Allen back when they took Saquon [Barkley],' one source said. ‘He had his Eli (Manning) successor in Allen and didn't push for it. That's stuck with him. What if Thursday night he just says, ‘F— it, it's my team. I want the QB.' That flips the draft on its head.'”

Sanders has been linked throughout the draft process, among other teams, to the Giants, who are set to pick after the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. Both the Titans and Browns are in the market for a quarterback as well, and Tennessee is almost certainly going to take Miami QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Cleveland may choose to take a quarterback as well, but it is much less certain, potentially making way for the Giants.

Most mock drafts have the Giants projected to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, while a few are thinking Mara and Co. will, indeed, bring Sanders to New York. If neither happens, it could be a result of a trade, which is something the Giants, in addition to several teams in the top five, are reportedly considering as draft day approaches.

Whether the Giants ultimately draft Sanders or another quarterback this week, they will have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster. The pair of veteran QBs signed short-term deals with the Giants after a disappointing year in the AFC North.

The Giants currently have pick Nos. 3, 34, 65, 99, 105, 154, 219, and 246.