The New York Giants desperately need to find a new starting quarterback. New York is doing everything it can to upgrade their quarterback room. The Giants have already signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to contracts during NFL free agency. One rival NFL executive believes that the Giants are not done yet.

The executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that he believes Giants owner John Mara is demanding that his team trade up for a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“They went to Cam Ward’s pro day, came back from that and signed Russell Wilson,” one exec observed. “To me, that says that the owner said, ‘You cannot trade up for a quarterback. If one falls to you, great, draft him, but you are not trading up for one.'”

This is not the first time that New York has been linked to Cam Ward.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan suggested back in March that New York could attempt to trade up to the first overall pick to select Cam Ward.

Unfortunately for the Giants, that should be much easier said than done. In fact, the Titans have practically come out and said they'd need a ‘godfather offer' to move off Cam Ward.

The Giants may try to make a trade happen regardless. But they are running out of time before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24th.

Giants also paired with QB Shedeur Sanders by NFL insider

Cam Ward sounds like he's the preferred option by the Giants. However, if they cannot pull off a trade for Ward, Shedeur Sanders could be an excellent consolation prize.

ESPN's Field Yates believes that the Giants would not pass up the opportunity to select Sanders with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Despite the Giants' signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, I just don't buy them passing on Sanders,” Yates wrote. “If the team is bullish on Sanders being its franchise quarterback, the veteran signings are irrelevant to that decision.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are absolutely on the hotseat. They may be tempted to add a player like Sanders in an attempt to keep their jobs for another season.

“This would be a move about the future and stability,” Yates continued. “Sanders throws with pristine accuracy and touch — he passed for 4,134 yards and completed 74% of his throws last season — but he must improve his urgency under duress.”

Either way, it would be shocking if the Giants did not use their first-round pick on a quarterback.