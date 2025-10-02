The New York Jets are plumbing the depths of misery in 2025. Aaron Glenn laid into the team after the Jets committed three turnovers and 13 penalties in a brutal Week 4 loss to the Miami Dolphins. New York fell to 0-4 on the season following the Monday Night Football defeat. It’s the Jets’ worst start since 2020 when Adam Gase led the team to a 2-14 record.

Sauce Gardner called out the refs in the wake of the Jets’ latest disappointment. The star cornerback believes New York is getting flagged more frequently because the team isn’t winning. But while penalties are out of Gardner’s control, the former All-Pro took a more proactive stance on the Jets’ lack of turnovers this year.

“We just gotta be more cognizant of the ball. I know we had a couple opportunities in the past game. [And] earlier in the year, I think the Steelers game or Buffalo, or both,” Gardner said, per the Jets’ official X account.

The Jets are 0-4 with zero takeaways in 2025

“But [there are] other ways to get it. If it’s a run play, just searching for the ball, trying to get punch-outs. Just finding a way to get the ball [out],” Gardner added.

The Jets have decisively lost the turnover battle in 2025. New York has coughed up the ball seven times in its first four games while creating zero takeaways so far this season. The team’s -7 turnover differential is the worst in football.

The Jets’ defense has declined so far this year. After finishing as a top-four overall defense in each of the last four seasons, New York ranks 20th overall after the first four weeks of 2025.

However, turnovers are not a new problem for the team. Despite having one of the league’s best defenses from 2022-2024, the Jets have consistently struggled with takeaways. New York was 29th in the NFL with 16 turnovers in 2022 and 24th last season with 17.

Still, the Jets’ 0-4, zero turnover start under Glenn is particularly troubling. New York is just the fifth team since 1935 to begin the season 0-4 without recording a single takeaway.

The Jets have an opportunity to turn things around in Week 5, however. New York will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And Dallas is one of the league’s most generous teams in 2025, with six giveaways in four games.

But while the 1-2-1 Cowboys turn the ball over, Gardner and New York’s beleaguered defense could still struggle against Dallas' top-ranked offense.