Move over, LinkedIn influencers, Fernando Mendoza just set the new gold standard for professional networking. The Indiana University quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner had a viral moment this week when he made sure to secure a digital connection with NFL veteran Jameis Winston before leaving an interview.

Fernando Mendoza, who is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was being interviewed by Jameis Winston. Instead of just exchanging the usual post-game pleasantries, Mendoza took the opportunity to expand his professional circle.

Fernando Mendoza wasn't leaving the interview without connecting with Jameis Winston on LinkedIn 😅pic.twitter.com/kgRs6CFLsl — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 13, 2026

The clip of the exchange quickly made the rounds on social media, proving that the Hoosiers' signal-caller is just as sharp in his career planning as he is on the gridiron.

It has been a whirlwind year for Fernando Mendoza. After transferring from the University of California, Berkeley, the 6-foot-5 quarterback completely transformed the Indiana Hoosiers program. He led the team to a perfect 13-0 regular season and a Big Ten Championship victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mendoza’s 2025 stats are the stuff of legend: he completed 273-of-379 passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His 182.9 passer rating led the nation, helping him become the first player in Indiana history to hoist the Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, Jameis Winston has been enjoying a resurgent chapter of his own. Currently with the New York Giants, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Florida State University remains one of the most charismatic and respected voices in the league. Winston, who famously threw for 5,109 yards in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has embraced a mentor-like role for the next generation of quarterbacks.

For Fernando Mendoza, connecting with a veteran like Winston isn't just about social media clout; it's about preparing for the next level. As he moves toward the 2026 NFL Draft, teams are already enamored with his 90.7 PFF passing grade and elite pocket presence.