The Philadelphia Eagles got a bitter slice of humble pie, losing 34-17 to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night, the second blow to hit them in a mere four-day stretch. The team now finds itself wobbling at 4-2 for the season.

In the locker room after the game, starting right tackle and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson didn't sugarcoat a thing.

“We were winning [the first four games] but not dominating,” Johnson said, criticizing the predictability of the offense (h/t 94 WIP's Devan Kaney).

He noted that while the offense occasionally clicked, defensive units, like New York, were able to read the Eagles’ schemes and shut them down. Johnson also expressed approval of the team incorporating more RPOs (run-pass options) to challenge opposing defenses.

Philly is averaging just 274.5 total yards per game (29th in the NFL), with 179.2 passing yards and under 100 rushing yards per game, ranking near the league bottom.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a respectable stat line against the Giants, completing 24 of 33 passes for a season-high 283 yards and two total touchdowns. However, Hurts threw his first interception of the season in 305 attempts, a costly pick in the red zone, returned 68 yards by Car’Dale Flott to the Eagles’ 23-yard line.

Tight end Dallas Goedert led the receiving corps with nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Last year’s 176-yard performance from Saquon Barkley didn’t materialize this time, as he gained only 58 yards on 12 carries, with Philadelphia totaling a mere 73 rushing yards, keeping the team under 100 total rushing yards.

In the fourth quarter, the game’s equilibrium shattered when Hurts’ interception and an A.J. Dillon fumble helped the New York extend their lead, turning a nail-biter into a blowout. The Eagles' offense floundered in the second half, gaining only 20 yards on the first three drives before two longer drives of 51 and 69 yards ended in turnovers.

Philadelphia was hobbling along under the weight of multiple injuries. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter and left guard Landon Dickerson were unavailable, while cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the game with a hamstring injury, thrusting Adoree’ Jackson and Kelee Ringo into prolonged action. Ringo’s penalty later handed New York a golden ticket to their final touchdown.

The Eagles now have a mini-bye before their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on October 19.