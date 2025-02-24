Clarity has finally arisen regarding the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to Donald Trump's White House after their dominant Super Bowl 59 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

TMZ Sports reports that the Eagles haven't declined an invite to President Trump's White House yet. That is because an invitation has not been extended yet.

This contradicts reports that the Eagles have already declined the invitation. Some reports stated they would decline the invitation before Super Bowl 59 was played.

When the Eagles won their last Super Bowl, Trump rescinded the invitation following their win. He did so after several players spoke out against him.

Will the Eagles get a White House invitation from Donald Trump after Super Bowl 59?

It is unclear if President Trump will invite the Eagles to the White House after Super Bowl 59. There is always a chance he does not issue one after what happened last time the Eagles won.

Either way, the Eagles have been living it up since beating the Chiefs. They had their Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, February 14, 2025.

They beat the Chiefs in dominant fashion, 40-22, in Super Bowl 59. Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP after throwing 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also added 72 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher in 2024, Saquon Barkley, in check. He was held to 57 rushing yards on 25 attempts, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. However, he did catch six passes for 40 yards as well.

The Eagles defense contained Patrick Mahomes and Co. throughout the game. Mahomes only threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns (most of them came late in the game when the winner was already decided). He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble as well.

Xavier Worthy led the way for the Chiefs with 157 receiving yards. He also caught two of Mahomes' touchdown passes. Travis Kelce was next with four catches for 39 yards.

President Trump was at Super Bowl 59. He attended the game and was one of the many celebrities there. Some of the others included Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Paul Rudd.