In what feels like a daily occurrence, the Philadelphia Eagles have made another series of roster moves, waiving defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the active roster and Montrell Johnson from the practice squad while signing Jake Majors to the practice squad.

“We have waived DL Gabe Hall from the active roster and released RB Montrell Johnson from the Practice Squad,” The Eagles wrote on social media. “We have signed C/G Jake Majors to the Practice Squad.”

Now granted, the Eagles were always going to have to make some sort of a move before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, as they just acquired running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars to serve as their primary returnman moving forward but the decision to move on from Hall, especially with seven defensive ends on the roster, is somewhat surprising, even if he ends up returning on the practice squad.

Article Continues Below

Originally signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Hall spent his rookie season on the practice squad, where he learned from Clint Hurtt and won his first Super Bowl without logging a single NFL stat. While Philadelphia added several interesting defensive linemen heading into 2025 training camp, Hall still stood out and was rewarded for his efforts with a spot on the 53-man roster.

In Week 1, Hall made the gameday roster over rookie fifth-round pick Ty Robinson and veteran edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo but only played five defensive snaps despite Jalen Carter being ejected before the first defensive snap, trailing Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Byron Young.

Will the Eagles be able to sneak Hall back onto their practice squad, where he can continue to learn under Hurtt? Only time will tell, but with Za'Darius Smith and Bigsby set to make their debuts in Week 2, someone had to be the odd man out. Unfortunately for Hall, he drew that card, even if he could still be an impactful player in the future.