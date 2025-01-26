The Philadelphia Eagles are just one win away from going to Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia and Washington square off in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. One former NFL coach made a bold statement before the game that should have Eagles fans furious.

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan slammed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts before Sunday's game.

Ryan said that Hurts is “horrendous” outside of the pocket, according to ESPN's Joe Schad. He also stated that unless Eagles RB Saquon Barkley “has a day” then the Eagles will not beat the Commanders.

This reads like Ryan trying to be bold and make headlines by simply being different. Hurts may not be having his best season, but he is far from ‘horrendous' in any phase of the game.

Hurts was banged up coming into the postseason after suffering a concussion during Week 15. He missed a couple games, which put his initial availability for the playoffs into question. However, he was able to play in both of Philadelphia's wins over Green Bay and Los Angeles.

Hurts should be even healthier for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, which is great news for Eagles fans.

Ryan may be right about one thing — if Saquon Barkley can have a great game, the Eagles have a great chance to win. This is especially true against a weak Commanders run defense that has struggled against Barkley in both games against the Eagles in the regular season.

Eagles offensive lineman gets big injury update before NFC Championship Game

The Eagles got some big injury news just before the start of the NFC Championship Game.

Eagles center Cam Jurgens is expected to be active for Sunday's game, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Jurgens has been dealing with a back injury. Philadelphia decided to activate Jurgens after he went through pregame warm-ups.

However, Jurgens is not expected to start at center. Instead, guard Landon Dickerson is expected to slide over to center and start in place of Jurgens. Tyler Steen will take over at guard for Dickerson.

While Jurgens will not get the start, having him in reserve in case of an in-game injury is a great insurance policy.

Commanders vs. Eagles will kick off at 3PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia.