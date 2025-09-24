With the first month of the NFL season coming to an end soon, the trade rumors will begin to pick up. In Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 33-26, to move to 3-0. While that's a promising sign for the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles' hopes of another Super Bowl trip might want to be simmered down, at least for now.

The Eagles' offense has not lived up to the hype yet, and even Drew Brees ripped their “boring” offense after Week 3. Moreover, injuries are piling up, so the ultra-aggressive GM Howie Roseman might already be searching for help on the trade block, and ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler highlighted that fact in his latest intel.

“Injuries over the next month could be the big determining factor, but I usually start these conversations with the most aggressive general managers. Philadelphia's Howie Roseman and Houston's Nick Caserio have been among the most active dealmakers in recent years. While Roseman is usually trying to add, Caserio and the 0-3 Texans could be a few losses away from wanting to deal players for picks. I still think the Eagles might not be done at cornerback and could survey the market,” Fowler wrote.

Right after Week 1, the Eagles acquired running back Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Roseman is never one to sit back and wait around. Prior to the season, ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested that Roseman could add as the Eagles tried to tinker with their defense, and that could be the direction the GM goes in as they try and make another Super Bowl run.

This year's NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4th at 4 p.m. ET, which comes after Week 9 comes to an end, so there is still time for the market to heat up and things to settle before some major moves are made.