The San Francisco 49ers might not be rebuilding, but they are certainly retooling this offseason. With quarterback Brock Purdy's expected contract extension on the horizon, and other core players already earning substantial deals, the front office has had to make several sacrifices this month.

Fans have bid farewell to almost 20 players, plenty of whom played key roles on the last two NFC championship campaigns. 49ers general manager John Lynch did not express a strong sense of urgency in free agency, making short-term, low-cost signings that add depth but lack game-changing ability. Hence, much of his work will be completed in the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco owns 11 picks, giving itself the opportunity to identify a number of prospects who could fit into the organization's long-term plan. ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner pinpoints five areas of need that Lynch should address in April. If the Niners can successfully strengthen their defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback rooms like he suggests, then they might be poised for a swift recovery next season.

49ers need to go back to what helped them become a powerhouse

The top priority might be fortifying the trenches. A once intimidating front-seven is now severely diminished. Nick Bosa is still a force on the defensive line, but he requires more assistance. Fortunately for the team, the 2025 class is supposedly brimming with talent in that department. Therefore, Lynch and company could have multiple chances to find starting defensive tackles or edge rushers in the mid or late rounds.

Attention will turn to the offensive line as well at some point, perhaps at the No. 11 pick. Pro Football Focus projects the 49ers to select All-American LSU tackle Will Campbell at that spot in its latest mock draft. Since San Francisco is committed to investing in Purdy, possibly in the range of $58-68 million annually, it better make sure he is well protected.

Franchise great Trent Williams will turn 37 years old this summer and missed a big chunk of action with an ankle injury last season. It could be time to start laying the foundation for the future.

There is another unit that has undergone significant changes, and it could use some bolstering.

Maintaining a strong passing attack presents its challenges

The 49ers parted ways with wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason, trading him to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL in October and 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey played in only four games last season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's pass-catching group appears quite vulnerable at the moment.

NFL Draft analysts are not lauding this receiver group like they were last year's, but there are still intriguing options John Lynch can consider. Assuming he decides to wait on the position until Day 2 or Day 3, Tre Harris, Jayden Higgins or Tez Johnson could pair nicely with Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

Again, if ownership is willing to make Purdy “The Guy,” it is only sensible to accommodate him by adding another viable wideout to target.

Niners should round out the defense in NFL Draft

Nick Wagoner emphasizes the importance of adding a linebacker and cornerback following the free-agent departures of Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward, respectively. The former was arguably the glue of the defense and the latter is a 2023 Second-Team All-Pro who has played in plenty of big games in his career. Replacing both of them will not be easy, but it is crucial.

San Francisco's defense allowed the fourth-most points per game in the NFL (25.6) during the 2024-25 season. The team has to figure out how to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and limit the run on early downs. Plucking at least one LB and CB from the 2025 draft class could get the 49ers closer to their previously reliable form. Multiple media outlets like Texas star Jahdae Barron as a fit for the squad at No. 11. He could provide immediate relief in the secondary.

Regardless of when the Niners opt to check off these boxes, they must come away from this annual three-day extravaganza with a balanced roster that is better equipped to survive injuries. Fans will not accept another last-place finish (6-11). The road to redemption runs directly through the NFL Draft.