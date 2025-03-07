Just days after DK Metcalf made a trade request from the Seattle Seahawks, it's clear that there's a high level of interest in the 27-year-old receiver. However, Seattle won't trade him away just because teams are interested, per Seahawks general manager John Schneider in his weekly KIRO-AM radio show.

“We’re talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like,” Schneider said.

Now, as their GM, he stated that the Seahawks are “doing what’s absolutely best for the organization,” putting Metcalf's desires in the passenger seat.

If Schneider gets a deal done with an unideal landing spot for Metcalf, that doesn't seem to bother him as much as getting the proper return for their freakishly built receiver.

And if a deal isn't met, Schneider's not worried about keeping Metcalf on the roster for the final year of his contract, postponing a second contract extension.

“Hopefully, both those things merge and it’s an ideal situation,” Schneider added. “Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Hopefully, in this situation, it does, and that would be great. But worst-case scenario, we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025. So, we’ll see where this goes.”

In 2024 — a down year for Metcalf and the Seahawks — he finished the season with 66 receptions, 992 receiving yards, and five touchdowns through 15 games, accounting for his lowest-scoring campaign since getting drafted. So, it's understanding why Metcalf would want out.

Metcalf is also in the final year of his three-year, $72 million contract, which is likely playing into his decision, too.

Now, the Seahawks are in a weird spot since they don't have an outstanding roster even after ending the season 10-7 in 2024. Their roster has some holes, and a high draft pick would've certainly helped their case moving forward.

However, Seattle has the 18th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And — with Geno Smith's future uncertain — Metcalf likely wants to bring his talents to a contender instead of having his skills possibly wasted during the years of his prime.

While teams like the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills pop out as teams that would likely want Metcalf on their roster, the Seahawks won't just do a deal to get it done; it has to make sense for the Schneider and his organization.

Now, Metcalf doesn't present himself as a player who would hold out if the Seahawks can't find a proper trade offer. However, that option is open if Schneider and the Seahawks prevent Metcalf from playing with a contending team that's willing to trade for him.

At the same time, the Seahawks could try to re-sign Metcalf, avoiding all of this drama completely.

But, to the teams trying to trade for DK Metcalf after his request, make sure your offer is good enough for Mr. Schneider and the Seahawks.