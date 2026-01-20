The Seattle Seahawks advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 11 years after routing the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the divisional round. The Seahawks looked like Super Bowl contenders in the blowout victory. But the team is dealing with some injury issues ahead of its showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Left tackle Charles Cross made his return against the 49ers after missing three games at the end of the regular season with a hamstring strain. However, he suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of the divisional round matchup and was sidelined for the remainder of the contest.

Cross is now day to day with the foot ailment, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. The former first-round pick doesn’t need to practice this week in order to play on Sunday, according to head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks hope to have Charles Cross back for Rams clash

Cross was replaced by Josh Jones for the final three games of the regular season. However, Jones was inactive in the divisional round with a knee injury. The sixth-year pro could return for the NFC title game, per Dugar. With Jones out, the Seahawks turned to Amari Kight when Cross exited against San Francisco. And the team would presumably lean on the undrafted rookie again on Sunday if Cross and Jones are unavailable.

Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks ran all over the 49ers, racking up 175 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Unfortunately, the running game could be compromised when Seattle takes on the Rams.

Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s divisional round game. The third-year RB will undergo surgery after reportedly tearing his ACL.

Charbonnet scored a team-high 12 touchdowns during the regular season while recording 874 total yards. Walker led the Seahawks with 1,027 rushing yards. He’ll now carry the load for Seattle with Charbonnet out. Fourth-year RB Velus Jones Jr. becomes the primary backup with George Holani still on IR.

The Seahawks received a positive update on Sam Darnold. The veteran quarterback suffered a concerning oblique injury in practice last week. However, Darnold reportedly made it through the divisional round without any setbacks. He's expected to be good to go for Seattle’s showdown with the Rams.