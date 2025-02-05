The Tennessee Titans are locked in on selecting a ‘generational talent,' with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But that doesn't automatically mean the player picked will be a quarterback.

In fact, Penn State edge rusher Adul Carter goes to the Titans at No. 1 in ESPN's latest mock draft from Matt Miller. The analyst compares Carter to current Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

“Like Parsons, Carter is a player you can build a defense around,” Miller wrote. “And while Tennessee has needs at quarterback and right tackle, this might be a case where it's better to draft the best player on the board versus reaching for need.”

The Titans ranked second in total defense, allowing 311.2 yards per game in 2024. They were dominant against the pass, ranking second by allowing 177.3 YPG. However, their 27.1 points per game allowed 32 sacks both ranked 30th in the league. So while quarterback may be a more pressing need, the Titans could use some extra juice along their defensive line.

Drafting Carter would give Tennessee and entirely different element on defensive and a lot more explosion. He's coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him put up 12 sacks, 61 hurries and a 19.6% edge pressure percentage, best in the FBS, as Miller noted.

By hiring general manager Mike Borgonzi, the Titans are preparing to enter a new era of their franchise. Tennessee has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, culminating with their 3-14 record in 2024. The Titans will need to find their quarterback of the present and future sooner rather than later.

However, the opportunity of drafting Abdul Carter may be too good to pass up. His work off the edge will rival some of the NFL's best as soon as he enters the league. As the Titans look to take over the AFC South, perhaps they double down on their defensive strengths.

Ultimately, it'll come down to how Tennessee evaluates this year's QBs. If they become enamored with one, it'll be hard to pass up drafting them. But if the Titans take a long-term approach to team building, Carter makes from a defensive building block who will wreak havoc for years to come.