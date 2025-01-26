The betting odds heavily suggest the Tennessee Titans will take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Shedeur Sanders is still firmly in the mix. The Colorado quarterback met with the team ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl and reportedly had a good meeting.

Sander was asked for his thoughts about potentially landing in Tennessee by reporters ahead of the game. Despite any potential concerns, Sanders said he would “love” to land in Nashville.

“I'd love it,” Sanders said, via the Titans' website. “I would be thankful.”

Concerns about Sanders have been more about his personality and situation than on-field talent. Ahead of the pre-draft process, rumors arose suggesting that his father, Deion Sanders, would prevent undesirable teams from drafting him.

Shedeur Sanders has also been continuously linked to the New York Giants, who own the No. 3 pick in the draft. Giants head coach Brian Daboll flew to Dallas for the East-West Shrine Bowl to spend a considerable amount of time with Sanders. New York defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is coaching the West team in the game.

Titans still undecided on No. 1 pick of 2025 NFL Draft

Sanders is certainly an option for the Titans as the first overall pick, but the team still appears to be undecided. Tennessee recently hired Mike Borgonzi as general manager. Team president Chad Brinker said that the decision will ultimately come down to Borgonzi.

Brinker also made headlines for saying the Titans “will not pass on a generational talent,” apparently hinting at the decision. Yet, most believe there is no consensus “generational talent” in the draft. Sanders, however, was seen on video calling himself “generational” at around the same time Brinker made the statement.

Shortly after taking the job, Borgonzi mentioned that it was too early to make a decision. Without a consensus top prospect, the Titans want to wait for the pre-draft process to play itself out, including the results of the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Pro Day.

The Titans are not the only team looking to take a quarterback early in the draft. The Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns are all also eyeing the position with their top pick.

Ahead of the Shrine Bowl, Sanders and Ward continue to engage in friendly banter and competition. So far, they are the only two quarterbacks expected to hear their names called in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.