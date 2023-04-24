The Carolina Hurricanes can end this series in game five against the New York Islanders. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Hurricanes game five prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hurricanes are still dealing with a gluttony of injuries but found a way to win Sunday 5-2 over the Islanders. The Islanders are now on the verge of elimination, and the biggest bright spot for them has been the four goals in under two and a half minutes scored in the third period of game three. Now the Islanders face elimination in game five.

Here are the Islanders-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Islanders-Hurricanes Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-192)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 5.5 (+118)

Under: 5.5 (-144)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

The Islanders need to score more. They have scored just 11 goals on the series, which is under three goals per game. Most of those goals came in the five goal output in game three, their only win of the series. First, they have to continue to limit the Hurricanes’ shots on goal. They have decreased their shot totals in each game so far this series. In game one, they gave up 37 shots, then down to 36, 31, and then last time out it was just 29 shots against. Secondly, they must be better on the odd-man situations. They have allowed a power-play goal in three of four games so far. The one game they did not, they won. They also need to score on the power play. the Islanders have only done that once so far in the series, and it was in their win.

The Islanders also need a singular player to step up. They have 11 goals so far in the four games, but only one guy has scored twice, and that is Kyle Palmieri. Brock Nelson, who scored 75 points with 36 goals on the year, has only one goal and two assists so far in the playoffs. He was by far the leader of the team’s offense and has not stepped up so far in the playoffs. Nelson and Anders Lee were also the leading scorers for the power play this year, but neither has a power play point.

Then there is Ilya Sorokin. Sorokin was good in the first three games of the series. He had save percentages over .910 in each of the first three, including a .968 in the win, and .946 in the game-one loss. Then game four came around, and he fell apart. He let in five goals on 29 shots, good for a .828 save percentage. With how the Islanders are playing, he has to be back to his quality form, or they will be heading to the offseason.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are doing everything they have not done in post season past. They are scoring on the power play. They have scored five goals on 21 power play chances, good for 23.8%, which is better than any of their past years. The Hurricanes are controlling the puck well, and holding the Islanders in check on offense. They have allowed over 30 shots just once so far this series, and it was their only loss. They are also getting production on multiple lines, with Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, and Seth Jarvis all having three or more points and over three different lines.

Aho has been great so far in the playoffs. He has two goals, three assists, two points on the power play, and a plus-two rating. He has done this while only shooting 11 times in the series. Brent Burns has been setting up the offense from the blue line. He has five assists on the series, with three of them coming on the power play. Even with injuries, others have stepped up. Mackenzie MacEachern has played in just one game but has a goal and an assist in the game.

Then there is Antti Raanta, who has been great in the playoffs. Ranta saved 27 of 29 shots in his last time out and has been over .930 in two games. When he has been slightly off, with save percentages just over .880, it has been a struggle for the Canes. They went to overtime in one of the games and lost the other. He has done everything necessary for the Hurricanes to win the series and looks to finish it out strong in this one.

Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes have all the momentum, and if it were not for a freak streak of goal-scoring in game four, the series would already be over. Carolina is doing all the small things they have not done in other postseasons, and those small things are why they are winning the series. With this game back at home, Carolina will win unless Sorokin can pull some magic. Even when Sorokin has this series, the Islanders have let him down. That continues and the Hurricanes move on.

Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+158)