It is an ACC Battle on Saturday as North Carolina visits Notre Dame. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

North Carolina comes into the game at 8-6 but continues to struggle as of late. They opened up the year 4-1, before losing three straight. In their last game, they faced Louisville in their second ACC game of the year. North Carolina won their first ACC game over Georgia Tech, but while they kept the game close, they would fall to Louisville. Louisville ended the game on a 13-1 run as Louisville took the 83-70 victory. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is 7-6 on the year. They opened up 4-0, before losing five straight. They would then win three in a row before facing Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech led almost the entire game, going on to win the game 86-75.

Since 2014, these two teams have faced 19 times. North Carolina is 14-5 against Notre Dame in that time. North Carolina has won three straight games, including a win in their only game last year, winning 84-51.

Here are the North Carolina-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Notre Dame Odds

North Carolina: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Notre Dame: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 156.5 (-115)

Under: 156.5 (-105)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is ranked 35th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 26th in offensive efficiency while sitting 66th in defensive efficiency. North Carolina is 17th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 93rd in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 36th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while sitting 28th in field goals made per game.

RJ Davis leads North Carolina in scoring this year. He is scoring 18.4 points per game this year while adding 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Seth Trimble, who leads the team in steals. He has 1.8 steals per game while adding 14.8 points, 1.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Finally, Ian Jackson is scoring 13.9 points per game, while adding 3.2 rebounds per game this year.

The front court is led by Jalen Washington. Washington leads the team in rebounds per game. He has 4.9 rebounds per game while adding 6.2 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Ven-Allen Lubin has 6.0 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds per game.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is ranked 91st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 61st in offensive efficiency while sitting 141st in defensive efficiency. Notre Dame has shot well this year, sitting 70th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are 118th in the nation in points per game. Further, they have been strong in the second half on defense, sitting 73rd in the nation in opponent points per second half.

The leading scorer on the year had been Markus Burton before he went out for an injury. Braeden Shrewsberry has been solid in his place. Shrewsberry is averaging 16.2 points per game, while also bringing in 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Matt Allocco. Allocco is scoring 10.2 points per game this year, while also having 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Finally, JR. Koneiczny is scoring just 5.2 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds per game.

Tae Davis has led the way in the front court. He is scoring 16.2 points per game this year while adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The leading rebounder this year has been Kebba Njie. Njie is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game, while also adding 6.6 points per game on the season.

Final North Carolina-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

North Carolina has been the better offense this year, but they have struggled in the first half, sitting 83rd in the nation in first-half points, while sitting first in second-half points. Still, Notre Dame has been strong on defense in the second half. They are the must better defense in this one. Notre Dame is 126th in the nation in opponent points per game, while North Carolina is 312th in opponent points per game. Further, Notre Dame is 38th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while North Carolina is sitting 82st in defensive rebounding. North Carolina has covered just five games this year, and just two in their last ten games overall. North Carolina will start slow again in this one and Notre Dame will be able to keep it close.

Final North Carolina-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame +4.5 (-110)