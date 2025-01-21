Following Notre Dame's 18-play opening drive to kickoff the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, quarterback Riley Leonard had a strong message to those watching at home. As someone who stands tall in their faith, Leonard had a specific bible verse on his wristband that he pointed to following the touchdown, per Tyler Horka of On3 on X.

“Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard pointed to his Matthew 23:12 wristband after opening the scoring in the national championship game,” Horka wrote. ” ‘Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.' Leonard is who he is in his faith, and he lives it. Respect.”

For those unfamiliar with what it means to exalt, here's the definition, per Merriam-Webster: “to elevate by praise or in estimation”

So, what the bible verse is essentially saying is whoever thinks highly of themselves will be humbled, while those who humble themselves will think highly of themselves — more or less.

It's not a direct translation, but the message is for those who stay humble, good things will come.

And as he's shown throughout the entire College Football Playoff and Notre Dame's 12 regular seasons, Leonard is as humble as they come.

Even on Notre Dame's opening drive against Ohio State, Leonard showed that by leading an 18-play drive and immediately throwing up after from pure exhaustion.

As the quarterback of a college football team playing in the CFP National Championship, one must be a good leader. And, as seen by Leonard, he's absolutely that.

Although his game might not completely transfer to the next level, the Notre Dame quarterback remained faithful when the lights shined brightest and the camera lens directed at him.

So, while he might be a projected Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no doubt about his ability to lead through his faith.