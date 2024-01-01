Will Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon return to the lineup Monday?

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon hasn't played since Christmas Day thanks to his dog. Gordon suffered injuries to his face and right hand after being bitten by his Rottweiler, and he needed 21 total stitches. The Nuggets forward returned to practice Sunday ahead of Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Fans are now wondering if Aaron Gordon is playing vs. the Hornets.

Aaron Gordon's injury status vs. Hornets

Gordon is officially listed as questionable on the injury report. However, he said Sunday he thought he would be ready to go. So while it's not 100% certain, it does seem as if he will return to the lineup Monday.

Gordon opened up about how the injury happened, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, who reports it will totally be up to the forward to decide if he returns Monday. Gordon admitted he indulged in a bit too much eggnog and wound up roughhousing with his dog. It went … poorly.

“I guess it’s a little bit embarrassing, but not too embarrassing to where I can’t talk about it. I don’t drink a lot during the season. I probably had a little bit too much eggnog. I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite. And I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand.

“For lack of better words, I was (messing) around with my dog, and when you (mess) around, you find out.”

Gordon isn't too worried about playing with the stitches, which he has done before. The Nuggets will be happy to have Gordon back in the lineup, whether it's indeed Monday or at some point this week. The 28-year-old played an important role on the run to the championship last season as a jack-of-all-trades type of player.

This season, Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 rebounds in 28 games. Denver is 23-11 on the season, good for third in the Western Conference.

So, it seems as if Aaron Gordon will be playing vs. the Hornets, but stay tuned.