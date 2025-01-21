Ryan Day and Ohio State football had the last laugh. That was clear as day after the Buckeyes took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday in Atlanta, 34-23. With the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame, college football fans have been quick to make all sorts of jokes online about the apparent enmity between Day and former Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz.

As a refresher, it can be recalled that Holtz raised some questions about Ohio State football's toughness back in the 2023 season. After the Buckeyes pulled off a 17-14 win at Notre Dame Stadium over the Fighting Irish, Day made sure to call out Holtz.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” a fired-up Day said during a postgame interview, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world, and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world. But I’ll tell you what: I love those kids. We’ve got a tough team.”

Holtz took another shot at Day and the Buckeyes prior to the CFP title game when he shared a message via X (formerly Twitter) that read: “If Notre Dame doesn’t win, it’s because we want to preserve Ryan Day’s job. I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I’ll be dragging my body along as well.”

Fans troll Lou Holtz after Ohio State football's win

The 88-year-old Holtz, who guided the Fight Irish to a national title in 1988, did attend Monday's showdown between Notre Dame and Ohio State football, but his presence obviously did not do enough magic to help Marcus Freeman's team pull off an upset. If anything, Holtz attending the game only gave way for fans to use his history with Day to troll him.

Ohio State banked on the superb play of quarterback Will Howard to win against Notre Dame. Howard had 231 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 17-of-21 passes while running back Quinshon Judkins mustered 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns plus a receiving TD for a hat trick.