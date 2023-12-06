Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum has decided to enter the transfer portal as the Buckeyes hits continue.

The college football transfer portal has too many players to count with more than 1,200 entries since the window opened on December 4. The Ohio State football team has seen Kyle McCord and others enter the portal, and now running back Chip Trayanum has entered the portal, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

‘Ohio State RB Chip Trayanum is in the portal. Emerged as a big part of the Buckeyes' run game after arriving from Arizona State as a linebacker.'

Trayanum saw limited usage last season and played in just two games. In 2023, he played in 12 games, rushing for 373 yards and three scores on 85 carries. Trayanum also saw time as a linebacker before going to play running back, so he is a versatile athlete.

Trayanum competed with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson for playing time, and now he will head out of Columbus and search for more opportunities. Henderson was the lead back for the Buckeyes, rushing for 854 yards and 11 touchdowns with four games of 100 yards or more.

The running back room for the Ohio State football program has now lost three of its five scholarship players, and the quarterback, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to go very early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ohio State fell short of the Big Ten title game once again after losing to Michigan, and they will face Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on December 29, although a number of players could be absent from that game.

With Washington, UCLA, Oregon, and USC joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, Ohio State could be in for an even more difficult time, and losing players such as McCord and Trayanum to the portal doesn't help.