One of the best stories in college sports this year might have just met its abrupt end. Oklahoma football, who quickly and admirably recovered from the chaos left by Lincoln Riley's stunning departure, are in grave danger of tumbling down the rankings after a historic, 38-33 upset loss to Kansas. As fans tend to their heartbreak, they will have one question on their minds.

Are the Sooners' College Football Playoff dreams unattainable for the 2023-24 season? Tuesday's first official rankings might hold the answer. The Big 12 Championship, which currently pits Oklahoma against Texas, is a precious resume booster, but it might only do so much for Brent Venables' program.

There are contenders galore who will need to be jumped now. Let's not delay this unpleasant exercise any longer. It's time to face the consequences for this unforeseen road loss in Lawrence, as we do our best to pinpoint the Sooners' updated standing in the college football landscape.

Oklahoma football is no longer in control of their own destiny

Since Dillon Gabriel led the team to an exhilarating and season-defining win at Texas, the path to the College Football Playoff has been very straightforward. Win out and heavily root for Washington or Florida State to lose a game along the way. The second part of that mission might've not even mattered if the Sooners ended their year as the undefeated Big 12 champions, a conference crown that usually weighs more than the ACC or Pac-12's.

None of that matters now, though, as Oklahoma's fate rests in the hands of several other teams. In addition to sweeping the Longhorns, it is probably going to need a lot of help.

Despite a historic collapse, the Pac-12 Conference is the most formidable it has been in many years. There is an ultra slim chance that the league sends two delegates to the Playoff, but a minimum of one feels just.

Despite recent struggles versus Arizona State, Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies appear to be in line for a slot. Oregon football can make a persuasive argument of their own if they defeat Oregon State and avenge their loss to UW in the Pac-12 title game. Regardless of how this melee shakes out, No. 5 Washington will obviously stay ahead of Oklahoma (currently No. 6), while No. 8 Oregon jumps in front as well.

The win vs. Texas is far less significant after Week 9



When Oklahoma football avoided disaster in Norman against UCF, fans reasonably assumed head coach Brent Venables would have his team focused for the trip to Kansas (6-2). Though, a lackluster showing for Gabriel, coupled with a poor outing by the rushing defense, made it painfully clear that the Sooners missed their Week 8 wake-up call.

And, boy will they pay dearly for their extended slumber. The No. 7 Longhorns will probably vault past the squad that seemingly ended their College Football Playoff hopes just three weeks ago. We can debate the fairness of such a shuffle, but these last two games leave OU with little room for rebuttal.

The polls hold a win in Tuscaloosa in high regard, despite Alabama's fringe top-10 ranking this season. That puts Texas football on a more accessible road to redemption than Oklahoma. The Big 12 Championship in Arlington, which will be the last conference title these future SEC Powers fight for, could end up being the great equalizer. Or, it could simply be a nice parting gift that results in a high-profile, but non-Playoff bowl game.

That might not be an acceptable consolation prize for the legions of Sooners fans who envisioned a different, more exciting conclusion to the year.

Where Alabama football fits into the puzzle

Things get a little tricky once we approach No. 9 in the current AP Poll rankings, the Alabama Crimson Tide. As touched on before, this process doesn't always make sense. In theory, Nick Saban and company should not be placed above a team that did what they couldn't- defeat Texas. But voters might not make it that simple.

Oklahoma football opens itself up to further scrutiny because of their loss to the Lance Leipold's Jayhawks. On its own, the outcome is not enough to plunge the program below the Tide. However, we can't forget about that pesky UCF game.

Saturday's shortcomings accentuate the sloppiness that transpired in Norman the previous week. It is much easier for the College Football Playoff Committee to slap OU with a pretenders label when looking at the team through a lens of skepticism.

Alabama has not fared exceptionally well in the eye test, either, but home wins over two top-25 SEC schools and improved play from quarterback Jalen Milroe could be enough to launch this legendary brand to No. 8. That is the worst-case scenario for the Sooners, who undoubtedly boast one of, if not the most impressive win on the season.

Honestly, whether it's No. 8 or 9, Oklahoma's Playoff ambitions are on life support. It will take pure madness for this group to fill one of those four illustrious seats. The good news, though, is such conditions feel quite common during the 2023-24 campaign.