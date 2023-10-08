Olivia Wilde has found herself at the center of controversy after re-sharing a tweet on her Instagram Stories that suggested Taylor Swift should be in love with a climate scientist rather than involved in football-related matters.

The reposted message sparked a heated reaction from Swift's fan base. ‘Swifties' and other locals on social media.

Now, Wilde gave no explanation in the post about Swift. But many interpreted it as thinly veiled criticism of Taylor Swift's relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Interestingly, the backlash against Wilde from Swifties primarily stems from her own romantic involvement with a major pop star, Harry Styles.

Critics have pointed out that both Wilde and Styles engaged in extensive global travel together during their relationship. They were frequently seen jet-setting to various destinations. This includes Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Raleigh, and Santa Barbara. And, even overseas locations like Italy, France, and the UK. This extensive travel undoubtedly left a significant carbon footprint, raising questions about environmental responsibility.

Notably, Olivia Wilde advocates for climate change and even launched an eco-friendly clothing brand. But her association with extensive air travel has led to accusations of hypocrisy. Some argue that her opinion, which aimed to highlight environmental issues, has backfired. All due to ‘inconsistencies.'

It is worth noting that individuals can offset their carbon footprint through various means. However, the controversy has nonetheless ignited a discussion on the importance of aligning personal actions with advocacy for environmental causes.

Olivia Wilde's social media repost about Taylor Swift, though well-intentioned, has certainly sparked a debate about environmental responsibility in the context of celebrity relationships.