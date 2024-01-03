Bo Nix will play one more game at the college ranks, but it won’t be with Oregon.

NFL Draft prospect and Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 3, per Ari Meirov. He's accepted an invitation to be included on the roster and will get a chance to show off his skills in-game one last time before the NFL Draft in April.

Nix closed out his college career with a spectacular 2023 season under center for Oregon football. He led the Ducks to a 12-2 record, coming just shy of a conference title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff with a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game.

Nix had perhaps his worst game of the season in that one, throwing for a season-low 239 passing yards and a 61.8 completion percentage. He did throw three touchdown passes and rushed for a season-high 69 yards, but it wasn’t enough for Oregon.

He followed it with a stellar performance in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty by tossing five touchdown passes and 363 yards in a 45-6 Oregon win.

Overall this season, Nix threw 45 touchdown passes to just three interceptions, recording 4,508 passing yards in 14 games. He also added six scores on the ground. Nix finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy behind Michael Penix Jr. and winner Jayden Daniels.

Nix's NFL Draft stock

Bo Nix is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this year's NFL Draft. He comes to the professional ranks with plenty of starting experience at the highest level of college football and is maybe as confident as he's ever been as a player.

With just under four months until the draft, Nix is projected to go in the backend of the first round in most mocks. Teams that could be interested in him include the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Nix fits the prototypical NFL quarterback mold with his arm as his strength and the ability to be dangerous on the run when he needs to. He has a great build at 6-foot-2 and can extend plays with his much-improved pocket presence.

There is a clear-cut top three among QB prospects this year that includes the last two Heisman winners, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. North Carolina QB Drake Maye is expected to go in the top 5 alongside Williams and Daniels.

After that things open up a bit. Nix could be the fourth passer off the board but Penix and Michigan QB JJ McCarthy are also in the mix to be selected in the first round.

Of course, any of this can and likely will change over the next four months as teams ramp up their draft prep and prospects participate in the combine and individual workouts to improve their stock. The Senior Bowl is a great place for upperclassmen to stand out above the rest of the experienced prospects and gives NFL teams one more look at them at game speed.

Several current NFL starting quarterbacks played in the Senior Bowl, including Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Bo Nix is trying to become the next player on that list.