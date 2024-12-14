Oregon football has a national championship to chase as the nation's No. 1 team. The Ducks are also chasing down players post early signing day. Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff are additionally juggling filling their 2025 roster.

That's where the 2024-25 transfer portal comes in. Oregon has discovered success with the portal in recent years.

Bo Nix went from former Auburn quarterback to Heisman trophy finalist with the Ducks. Now, Nix is QB1 for the Denver Broncos after landing in the first round. Dillon Gabriel has followed Nix as the latest star transfer edition in Eugene. Gabriel, formerly of Central Florida and Oklahoma, is heading to New York City as the latest Heisman contender for the Ducks.

Who are the top portal targets for Oregon? Time to dive into which six look like a prime fit in the multitude of Ducks uniforms — three on offense, then a trio to watch on defense.

Alex Orji, quarterback, Michigan

The former projected 2024 replacement for J.J. McCarthy rises to the top need for Oregon. Orji announced for the portal on Friday in leaving Michigan, with the Detroit Free Press confirming his departure.

Orji delivered mixed results in the maize and blue. The dual-threat tallied only 408 total yards in rotational duty with Davis Warren.

Oregon has a history of taking mobile QBs and turning them into stars. Perhaps Orji can spark his career by trekking to this west coast Big 10 representative.

Jamari Johnson, tight end, Louisville

Johnson is blossoming into a name to watch for Oregon. National recruiting director Greg Biggins of 247Sports projects the Ducks will land the portal tight end out of Louisville.

This isn't the first time Johnson and Oregon have been linked together. The Ducks tried recruiting Johnson out of Inglewood High School.

Johnson is a massive 6-foot-5, 255-pound big body target. He's leaving the Cardinals catching only 13 passes for 158 yards and scoring once.

Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Nevada

We've reached the first non-power conference talent. But a prospect with immense size and potential.

World checks in at an impressive 6-foot-8, 300-pounds. He held his own in the Mountain West Conference too — earning back-to-back honorable mention honors.

Depth is needed at tackle in Eugene. World can easily fill it.

Bear Alexander, defensive tackle, USC

Alexander is among the top available names in the portal. Most of his looks are coming from power conference programs.

Lanning once got the early jump on Alexander's recruitment. He helped lure the powerful interior defensive lineman to Georgia before he took the Oregon head coaching job.

Alexander brings intrigue as a 6-foot-3, 315-pound trench menace. Finishing the job with Lanning won't come off as a surprise.

Dillon Thieneman, safety, Purdue

Alexander is considered the top defensive tackle in the portal. Thieneman out of Purdue ranks as the best available safety.

He became an Associated Press All-American and Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2023. Thieneman piled 210 total tackles and snatched six interceptions at West Lafayette, Indiana.

Lanning could be drawn to his experience and nose for the football.

Julian Humphrey, cornerback, Georgia

Back to former Bulldogs who could convince Lanning to make a run at them. Humphrey is one more Georgia star in the portal. In fact, the cornerback was one of Lanning's final recruits before heading to Eugene.

Oregon is losing its top three CBs to graduation and the NFL Draft. Humphrey leaves Athens with 21 career tackles and five pass breakups — four swatted during his sophomore season of 2024.

Humphrey looks like a perfect, experienced CB who can adjust right away to Lanning's defensive scheme, having played in it before. He can make up for the loss of Tyler Turner too.