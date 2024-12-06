The Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss on Thursday Night Football. Green Bay lost to Detroit 34-31 in a game that could have huge implications on the NFC playoff race. One analyst believes that the loss dealt a serious blow to the Packers' Super Bowl hopes this season.

Former NFL QB Cam Newton did not like all of what he saw last night on Thursday Night Football. Newton shared some skepticism about Green Bay's Super Bowl chances on Friday.

“Legit playoff contenders? Yes. Super Bowl contenders? Not so fast,” Newton said on Friday via First Take. “There was some things I seen in last night's game where I thought okay Jordan Love is legit. The Green Bay Packers are legit. There were also some times where I was watching the game and I'm like uhhh I don't know.”

It seems that Newton's critique of the Packers centers around the play of QB Jordan Love. The young QB played a solid game against Detroit. However, it is concerning that the gameplan was not designed around attacking Detroit's secondary in the passing game.

“So if I'm just being honest, playoff contenders yes. Super Bowl contenders, not so fast,” Newton concluded.

The Packers may not have won on Thursday. However, they did prove that they can hang with one of the NFC's best teams on the road. If they can do that in the playoffs, anything can happen.

Matt LaFleur's blunt message to Packers players after tough TNF loss

It should be no surprise that Packers coach Matt LaFleur does not agree with Cam Newton. LaFleur still has faith in Green Bay, but he did deliver a blunt message to his team after the crushing loss on Thursday night.

LaFleur told his team that they would “have to earn the right to potentially come back here” per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. He is clearly referring to returning to Ford Field in the playoffs to get a rematch against the Lions.

LaFleur also emphasized that despite the loss “I do think we have a good football team.”

It is hard to argue with LaFleur's assessment here. The Packers undoubtedly have a good football team. They do have a 9-4 record after all, which is good enough to lead multiple divisions in the NFL right now.

However, LaFleur is also correct about needing to earn the right to come back to Detroit later this season. This loss resulted in the Lions sweeping the Packers in the regular season. This all but eliminates Green Bay's hopes of winning the NFC North. Therefore, they will have to play at a disadvantage as a wild card team in the NFC playoffs.

Packers vs. Lions would be an incredible matchup during the postseason. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.