The Green Bay Packers have won five of their last six games and the team clinched a playoff berth in a rout of the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The Packers are a good team but they play in a highly competitive division. Both the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are ahead of them in the NFC North.

As Green Bay prepares for a rematch against Minnesota in Week 17, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich lamented the teams’ previous meeting in Week 4. “The first half, when you go back and look at that game, it makes you sick to your stomach at the lack of execution, the penalties, just the bad ball that we had on those first few drives,” Stenavich told reporters, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on X.

There’s no question that the Packers’ got off to a horrendous start against Minnesota in Week 4. The team ultimately couldn't climb out of the hole it dug in the first half.

Quarterback Jordan Love returned from a two-game absence to face the Vikings in an early but critical divisional matchup. Love sprained his knee in the season opener and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks but he was able to suit up against Minnesota.

While he would finish the game with a full stat sheet, completing 32 passes for 389 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions, most of Love’s production came during a furious comeback attempt in the second half.

Packers QB Jordan Love hopes to avenge Week 4's loss to the Vikings

Love ended up throwing the ball 54 times against the Vikings because the Packers put themselves behind the eight ball early. Green Bay had seven possessions in the first half. Those opportunities resulted in a missed field goal, an interception, a second missed field goal, a second interception, a turnover on downs, a punt and, finally, a touchdown pass. However, by the time the Packers got on the scoreboard, they trailed Minnesota 28-7.

Green Bay was able to make it close because the defense stepped up and held the Vikings to just a field goal in the second half as the Packers scrambled to score 22 points. Ultimately the team fell just shy of completing the comeback, losing 31-29.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Week 4 defeat. But now Green Bay has an opportunity to even the season series in Week 17.

The Packers obliterated the Saints 34-0 on Monday night, improving to 11-4 on the season. The defense shut out New Orleans but the team will face a far tougher task against the 13-2 Vikings.

Additionally, top corner Jaire Alexander is expected to sit out on Sunday. Alexander also missed the first matchup between the division rivals and Justin Jefferson took advantage, catching six passes for 85 yards and a score.

The Packers have only lost four games so far this season but those loses have come against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings and the Lions. A win in Week 17 would go a long way toward proving the Pack can hang with the top talent in the NFC.