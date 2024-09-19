The Carolina Panthers stunned the NFL community this week with the news that they would be benching 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The Panthers, at least for the time being, will roll with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. They have a Week 3 date with the Las Vegas Raiders, where the trade speculation on Young will likely continue to be a topic of discussion throughout the weekend.

After putting up paltry numbers through two games, Carolina (0-2) had to shake things up with their QB1. Young's production has him in the bottom-of-the-barrel of quarterbacks who've appeared thus far in the regular season. In that regard, he has the sixth-lowest passing yards (245) and completion percentage (55.4), 12th-lowest completions (31), and second-lowest QB rating (44.1). Things haven't been good for the Alabama product in his NFL career.

Paul Finebaum had some answers on Wednesday's Get Up, and he provided a bold hypothetical situation in mockery of the Panthers organization, coupled with their handling of Young, per Kyle Koster of Sports Illustrated.

“Quite frankly, I think if you brought Patrick Mahomes into this franchise, Tom Brady or Peyton Manning as rookies, the Carolina Panthers would've screwed them up just as well as they did to poor Bryce Young,” Finebaum said.

To Finebaum's point, the Panthers have a history of failed first-round QBs. They experimented with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in 2022, and while they had commendable seasons, the Panthers couldn't bring out the best of either player.

Perhaps it's because the Panthers front office, already mentally convinced to start fresh with a top QB in the draft, and didn't give Darnold nor Mayfield adequate time to develop in their system. Maybe it's because their skill level at the time was far below what it has become in 2024. Who knows.

But judging by their on-going success, Darnold with the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings and Mayfield with the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears there is room to blame Carolina.

What's next for the Panthers and Bryce Young?

Andy Dalton is the type of quality veteran that could be the band-aid needed for the Panthers right now. He has a stronger, more accurate, and more seasoned arm than Young at this stage. Dalton's pocket presence will quickly benefit the team's talented wide receivers Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and rookie Xavier Legette, as they search for their first win.

In the meantime, Young will have to stay patient no matter what is decided with his fate. Trust the process, and keep working on his throwing prowess. Mahomes and Brady got over the hump early in their careers, and Young is talented enough to do the same. He's ready.

“I'm very blessed,” Young said after the Week 2 loss, per ESPN's David Newton. “I'm grateful for this challenge. Not an ideal start, but God does everything for a reason. I have faith in that.”

The Panthers battle the Raiders on September 22, where Dalton will get the start at QB.