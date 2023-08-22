The Carolina Panthers have been taking a cautious approach with rookie quarterback Bryce Young so far. Although he has looked good in limited preseason reps, the Panthers intend on still keeping Young mostly sidelined until the NFL regular season begins. With that being said, head coach Frank Reich does believe that Young and the starters should see some more playing time in the preseason finale, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“[Bryce] Young has attempted 12 passes through the first two weeks and head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that they ‘still want to get more reps' for the first team before the start of the regular season.”

Bryce Young undoubtedly wants to get more time on the field and most likely is happy to hear Frank Reich claim that his reps will increase in the preseason finale. Nevertheless, Young emphasizes that he trusts the process and is willing to execute on whatever the organization wants from him.

“I trust the coaches wholeheartedly in their approach, what they're doing, the play-calling, everything. For me, I've never played in a preseason game. Like there's scrimmages in high school, I guess, but I've never played a game [where] the starters aren't playing as much as they can. Obviously, that's part of the league. It's just something that's new for me to adjust to. But our coaching staff, they've been here for years. They've had a ton of success. I have all the respect in the world for them. They don't wake up the day before the game and just try to figure it out. They have a reason. They have a plan. Whatever that is, I don't question it. I just go in and try to execute.”

This is a veteran answer from Young, one that explains why everyone around the Panthers are so excited about the future with him as their quarterback. Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding how much Bryce Young will play in the Panthers preseason finale.