Penn State is coming off of an impressive 7-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory. But as Penn State looks to get over their College Football Playoff hump, the Nittany Lions have brought in two impressive 2024 wide receivers.

Both Josiah Brown and Peter Gonzalez announced their commitment to Penn State on Friday. Each wide receiver separately made their announcements via their personal Twitter account.

Brown ranks as a four-star recruit and the 242nd best player in the 2024 class, via 247Sports. He ranked as the best prospect in the entire state of New York. Before choosing Penn State, Brown had offers from a multitude of powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and many others.

Gonzalez comes in as a three-star recruit, via 247Sports. He ranks as the 127th-best wide receiver in the class. Alongside Penn State, Gonzalez had offers from schools such as Wisconsin, Miami and Cincinnati. The wide receiver is staying in state after playing his high school football in Pennsylvania.

While both receivers won't be on campus until 2024, the Nittany Lions are hoping both bring an eventual spark to the wide receiver room. This past season, Penn State ranked 46th in passing offense, averaging 252.5 yards per game through the air.

Coming off their Rose Bowl win, Penn State will look to keep their winning ways chugging along in 2023. Josiah Brown and Peter Gonzalez will have to watch from the seats this season. But next year, both will be looking to come to Penn State and sure the Nittany Lions reach the pinnacle of college football.