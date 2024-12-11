Penn State football made headline for all of the wrong reasons against Ohio state in November. Not only did Penn State lose 20-13, but they also made headlines over a viral fan interaction with former NFL player Jason Kelce. The possible legal case against Kelce has finally reached its conclusion.

Penn State police will not file charges against Kelce for November's fan incident, per ESPN. University Police and Public Safety public information officer Jacqueline Sheader confirmed the end of the investigation in an email with the Associated Press on Tuesday evening.

Sheader added that the individual in the video has not been identified. Additionally, no one has come forward to Penn State police with a complaint about damage to personal property.

The incident took place during November 2nd's Penn State football home game against Ohio State. One fan asked a very inappropriate question about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. The student's remarks included an anti-gay slur used to reference Travis Kelce. In response to the student's harassment, Kelce grabbed the student's phone and smashed it on the ground.

The matter should be concluded since no charges are being filed against Kelce and the student in question has not come forward.

Jason Kelce responds after Penn State fan incident

Jason Kelce later issued an apology during the pregame show for Monday Night Football on ESPN.

“I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” Kelce said. “I’m not happy with everything that took place. I’m not proud of it and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think that it leads to discourse and is the right the way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.”

Kelce said that he will try to live by the Golden Rule moving forward.

“Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the Golden Rule,” Kelce continued. “That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m gonna keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week. I’m gonna do that moving forward and continue to do that.”

Jason Kelce is probably more than happy to put this unhappy incident behind him.