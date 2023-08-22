The Pittsburgh Pirates are giving their top draft pick a promotion, with Paul Skenes set to make his debut for the Double-A Altoona Curve this Saturday.

Skenes has been working with Low-A Bradenton and the Florida Complex League for rookies in his first month of action, and the team is ready for him to to make the jump up after several impressive outings, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In his most recent start for Bradenton, Skenes threw two scoreless innings without allowing so much as a hit or walk. He has made three appearances so far for four total innings, allowing only one hit and adding 4 K's on top of that.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It has been the summer of Skenes, starting off with his dominating performances for the LSU Tigers that led them to a National Championship title, and catapulted him to the top of the MLB draft board. He has been making headlines off the field as well, with recent confirmation of his new celebrity girlfriend hitting the press.

The former LSU pitcher is dating top Tigers gymnast and social media star, Olivia Dunne. They have combined to form the Baton Rouge power couple, and she was spotted at a recent minor league start for Skenes as rumors of their relationship flew online.

The Pirates are tied for last in the NL Central, and are working to get Skenes tuned up to potentially start for the team next year. Pittsburgh was in first place through May, before tumbling in the standings as summer arrived. They will need the top draft pick to dominate for them as they work to rebuild the franchise in the coming seasons.